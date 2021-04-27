Home > Bangladesh

Phoenix Group Chairman Deen Mohammad dies at 83

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Apr 2021 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2021 05:28 PM BdST

Deen Mohammad, a renowned industrialist and chairman of Phoenix Group, has died at the age of 83.

He suffered a heart attack around 1 am on Tuesday and passed away while undergoing treatment at Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, the company said in a statement.

Mohammad was also the former chairman of City Bank, a leading commercial bank in Bangladesh.

He started his business career in 1960 with a trading company. Phoenix Group, of which he was the chairman, is involved in insurance, financial institutions, garment factories and a brokerage house.

