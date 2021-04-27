Phoenix Group Chairman Deen Mohammad dies at 83

He suffered a heart attack around 1 am on Tuesday and passed away while undergoing treatment at Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, the company said in a statement.

Mohammad was also the former chairman of City Bank, a leading commercial bank in Bangladesh.

He started his business career in 1960 with a trading company. Phoenix Group, of which he was the chairman, is involved in insurance, financial institutions, garment factories and a brokerage house.