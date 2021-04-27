Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe arrives in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2021 01:48 PM BdST
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has arrived in Dhaka on a one-day visit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam welcomed General Wei Fenghe at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The Chinese defence minister is scheduled to call on President Abdul Hamid at 3 pm. He will also have a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Aziz Ahmed.
Fenghe’s visit follows Bangladesh's decision to join China’s Emergency Vaccine Storage Facility for COVID for South Asia amid uncertainty over getting the required doses from India.
