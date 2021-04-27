Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe arrives in Dhaka

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam welcomed General Wei Fenghe at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Fenghe paid his homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mural at Road 32 of Dhanmondi and visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

The Chinese defence minister is scheduled to call on President Abdul Hamid at 3 pm. He will also have a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Aziz Ahmed.

Fenghe’s visit follows Bangladesh's decision to join China’s Emergency Vaccine Storage Facility for COVID for South Asia amid uncertainty over getting the required doses from India.