Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan faces travel ban in a case that accuses him of abetting suicide

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam issued the order, responding to a petition filed by the police on Tuesday, said Zafar Hossain, deputy commissioner (prosecution) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Earlier in the day, police found Mosarat Jahan Muniya, a college student, dead in a rented apartment in a Gulshan neighbourhood.

The body of Muniya was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the apartment at Road No. 120 of Gulshan 2 on Monday evening.

"The woman used to live alone in the apartment and study in Dhaka, while her family lived in Cumilla,” said Nazmul Hasan Firoz, an additional deputy commissioner of DMP.

In a case filed with the police, Muniya's elder sister Nusrat Jahan accused Sayem Sobhan of instigating her to commit suicide.

Muniya was believed to have a relationship with the businessman. “We discovered that the man used to visit her apartment,” a police officer said.

Police have confiscated CCTV footage from the scene and the digital devices used by Muniya.

Sayem Sobhan was not immediately available for comment.