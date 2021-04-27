Bangladesh drug regulator approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2021 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2021 02:36 PM BdST
Bangladesh has approved the import and use of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine for the coronavirus.
Director General of Drug Administration Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the development on Tuesday.
The decision came after Bangladesh suspended the first dosing of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on a supply crunch.
An application was filed to the regulator on Apr 24 for the approval of using the Russian vaccine and the decision came on Tuesday.
“We have given the approval for the emergency use of this [Sputnik] vaccine. It has paved the way for importing and using the vaccine in Bangladesh,” Rahman said.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh drug regulator approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe arrives in Dhaka
- Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
- India is gasping for oxygen in second COVID wave. Should Bangladesh be worried?
- Kuwait appellate court extends jail term of ex-Bangladesh MP Shahid to seven years
- Mask up: Bangladesh issues warning amid soaring virus cases
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
- India is gasping for oxygen in second COVID wave. Should Bangladesh be worried?
- Mask up: Bangladesh issues warning amid soaring virus cases
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries promise aid
- Bangladesh reports 97 virus deaths, 3,306 cases in a daily count
- Kuwait appellate court extends jail term of ex-Bangladesh MP Shahid to seven years
- Bangladesh generates 13,520MW of electricity, a new record