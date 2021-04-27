Bangladesh drug regulator approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik

Director General of Drug Administration Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The decision came after Bangladesh suspended the first dosing of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on a supply crunch.

An application was filed to the regulator on Apr 24 for the approval of using the Russian vaccine and the decision came on Tuesday.

“We have given the approval for the emergency use of this [Sputnik] vaccine. It has paved the way for importing and using the vaccine in Bangladesh,” Rahman said.