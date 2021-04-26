No hugs, handshakes or Eid congregation outside mosques as COVID cases surge

Muslims will be allowed to offer the Eid prayers in congregations only inside mosques, not open spaces such as Eidgah grounds.

They are also discouraged to hug each other or shake hands after the Eid prayers.

The religious affairs ministry announced the decisions in a notice on Monday amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

Restrictions on Taraweeh and regular prayers are already in place as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.

The new instructions on Eid prayers are:

>> Carpets cannot be used at the mosques. Worshippers can bring their own rugs/prayer mats.

>> The mosques must be cleaned with sanitiser before the congregation.

>> Hand sanitisers, soap and water must be kept at the entrances and places for ablution.

>> Worshippers must perform ablution and wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before leaving home for the congregation.

>> All must wear masks.

>> Common Topis (skull caps) and rugs at mosques cannot be used.

>> All must maintain physical distancing during prayers.

>> Children, the elderly, sick people and their carers must not join the congregations.

>> Worshippers are requested not to hug each other or shake hands after the Eid prayers.

The notice also asked the Muslim worshipers to follow the instructions issued by other ministries and departments to stem the outbreak.

It warned that the administration and the law enforcers can take action against people for violating the instructions.

The Eid is expected to fall by the end of the second week of May, subject to the sighting of the moon.