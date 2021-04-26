No hugs, handshakes or Eid congregation outside mosques as COVID cases surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2021 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 08:03 PM BdST
The government has imposed restrictions on prayers and greetings for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr as Bangladesh is grappling with a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Muslims will be allowed to offer the Eid prayers in congregations only inside mosques, not open spaces such as Eidgah grounds.
They are also discouraged to hug each other or shake hands after the Eid prayers.
The religious affairs ministry announced the decisions in a notice on Monday amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Restrictions on Taraweeh and regular prayers are already in place as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.
The new instructions on Eid prayers are:
>> Carpets cannot be used at the mosques. Worshippers can bring their own rugs/prayer mats.
>> The mosques must be cleaned with sanitiser before the congregation.
>> Hand sanitisers, soap and water must be kept at the entrances and places for ablution.
>> Worshippers must perform ablution and wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before leaving home for the congregation.
>> All must wear masks.
>> Common Topis (skull caps) and rugs at mosques cannot be used.
>> All must maintain physical distancing during prayers.
>> Children, the elderly, sick people and their carers must not join the congregations.
>> Worshippers are requested not to hug each other or shake hands after the Eid prayers.
The notice also asked the Muslim worshipers to follow the instructions issued by other ministries and departments to stem the outbreak.
It warned that the administration and the law enforcers can take action against people for violating the instructions.
The Eid is expected to fall by the end of the second week of May, subject to the sighting of the moon.
- Eid congregation only inside mosques
- Power generation hits record high
- Virus lockdown to be extended by one week
- PM calls for support for pandemic recovery
- Hifazat forms new convening committee
- Chinese defence minister due Tuesday
- Mercury hits 7-year high at 41.2°C
- Hifazat dissolves central committee
- Kuwait appellate court extends jail term of ex-Bangladesh MP Shahid to seven years
- Mask up: Bangladesh issues warning amid soaring virus cases
- No hugs, handshakes or Eid congregation outside mosques as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh generates 13,520MW of electricity, a new record
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by one week
- Hasina calls for global support for pandemic recovery
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Hifazat-e Islam dissolves its central committee amid arrests of leaders over violence
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Lockdown shopping hours extended in Dhaka, public transports reopen on Apr 29
- Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes
- India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries promise aid
- Hasina calls for global support for pandemic recovery
- Hifazat’s Mamunul had links with Pakistani terrorists, Aug 21 grenade attack militants: police
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday