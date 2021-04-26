Mask up: Bangladesh issues warning amid soaring virus cases

In a notice on Monday, the government threatened the violators of the mask rules with “tough” legal action, noting that it had issued a number of notices on the rules to wear masks while out of home.

It also encouraged the people to wear two masks.

The government made wearing masks out of home mandatory by the end of July last year during the first wave of infections.

The authorities conducted mobile court drives to enforce the mask rules at that time.

Later, the authorities stopped enforcing the rules strictly with the number of cases dropping.

As the second wave hit Bangladesh in March this year, the mobile courts were deployed again.

A lockdown has also been imposed.

In the daily tally on Monday, the government reported 97 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 11,150.

The caseload surged to 748,628 after 3,306 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday.