Hifazat launches new group after dissolving its central committee
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2021 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 11:14 AM BdST
Hifazat-e Islam has formed a new five-member convening committee following the dissolution of its central committee in the wake of a spate of arrests of its top leaders over nationwide violence.
The radical Islamist group announced the development through a series of video messages on Facebook in the early hours of Monday.
Muhibullah Babunagari was appointed as the chief of the convening committee and Nurul Islam Jihadi as secretary general, while Junaid Babunagari is part of the panel and holds the designation as Amir.
Salauddin Nanupuri and Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury were later added to the committee. The members were all part of the previous committee.
The convening committee will announce the full committee 'very soon,' Hifazat said.
The Qawmi madrasa-based Islamist group has been under pressure due to arrests of its top leaders after violent and deadly protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in March over his government’s policy towards Muslims. Police say that they were planning to grab state power despite being an “apolitical” organisation.
Earlier on Sunday, the education board overseeing the Qawmi madrasas announced a ban on politics by the students and teachers of the institutions. Hifazat leaders are often accused of using innocent young students in violent protests.
