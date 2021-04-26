Hasina calls for global support for pandemic recovery
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2021 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 02:16 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the international community to come forward to achieve a quick recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The prime minister made the remark during a speech at the 77th annual session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, or ESCAP, on Monday.
Hasina highlighted the devastating impact the crisis has had on people, health systems and economies across the globe.
“Nearly 2.95 million people have died and hundreds more are dying every day of the deadly disease,” she said.
“The pandemic has made many people poorer while many others are sliding back to poverty.”
She called upon developed countries, development organisations and international financial institutions to step forward and do their part in achieving a quick recovery from the pandemic.
The recovery approach for this crisis and others moving forward must also be more “inclusive, resilient and environment friendly”, she said.
Hasina also called for the Asia-Pacific region to develop and strengthen a universal public health system.
The prime minister highlighted her government’s efforts to combat the crisis, including stimulus packages amounting to $14.6 billion, approximately 4.44 percent of Bangladesh’s gross domestic product, to widen social protection, retain jobs and bolster the economy.
The government’s latest Five-Year Plan also included strategies to aid the recovery from the pandemic, while preparing Bangladesh for a graduation from the LDC (least developed country) category and attaining the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, she added.
It was also working to adapt to climate change efforts through programmes funded by the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust.
In her speech, Hasina also argued for regional cooperation and increased connectivity as roads to shared prosperity. She touted Bangladesh’s engagement with SAARC, BIMSTEC, BBIN, BCIM-EC, Trilateral Highway initiatives and the ‘South-South Network for Public Service Innovation’.
She also voiced her support for several ESCAP initiatives, such as the Asian Highway and Trans-Asian Railway, cross-border paperless trade, an Asia-Pacific trade agreement, PPP networking and initiatives.
The prime minister also committed to the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.
She also called on the international community to remain focused on a viable solution to the 1.1 million Rohingya refugees currently living in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
ESCAP is one of five regional commissions under the jurisdiction of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. It consists of 53 member states and nine associate members.
The commission works with member states on technical assistance and capacity building in macroeconomic policy, development, trade and investment.
- Chinese defence minister due Tuesday
- Mercury hits 7-year high at 41.2°C
- Hifazat dissolves central committee
- Board bans politics for Qawmi madrasas
- Banshkhali clash: Court hearing on Monday
- Daily tally: 101 virus deaths, 2,922 cases
- Govt halts first dosing of COVID vaccine
- SC clears Erfan Selim’s path out of jail
- Hasina calls for global support for pandemic recovery
- Hifazat launches new group after dissolving its central committee
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Hifazat-e Islam dissolves its central committee amid arrests of leaders over violence
- Board bans politics for Qawmi madrasa students, teachers
Most Read
- Lockdown shopping hours extended in Dhaka, public transports reopen on Apr 29
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Hifazat-e Islam dissolves its central committee amid arrests of leaders over violence
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Hifazat’s Mamunul had links with Pakistani terrorists, Aug 21 grenade attack militants: police
- Bangladesh logs 101 virus deaths, 2,922 cases in a day
- Bangladesh halts first dosing of coronavirus vaccine as resupply is uncertain
- Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers
- Bangladesh closes land border for travellers from India over COVID surge
- Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes