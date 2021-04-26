Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2021 03:20 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 03:20 AM BdST
The Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is coming to Dhaka on a day's visit Tuesday.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that they will hold a meeting on that day.
Foreign ministry officials said they will discuss issues including cooperation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Fenghe's visit follows Bangladesh's decision to join China’s Emergency Vaccine Storage Facility for COVID for South Asia amid uncertainty over getting the required doses from India.
