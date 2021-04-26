Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week

The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on Apr 28.

“A decision has been made to extend the current restrictions by another week in consideration of the current global situation and the advice of public health specialists on how to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Hossain told bdnews24.com on Monday.

“Stores will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 8 pm during this time. The notice may be issued tomorrow.”

In consideration of the needs of life and livelihood, stores and shopping malls were allowed to reopen on Apr 25, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, as long as they followed appropriate health measures.

Bangladesh has been under a ‘stricter’ lockdown since Apr 14 amid a second wave of coronavirus infections. The government has implemented a variety of restrictions since Apr 5 to combat a massive spike in virus cases.

A catastrophic spike in COVID cases and deaths in neighbouring India sparked fears of further transmission in Bangladesh. The government shut all land ports with India for two weeks, blocking human movement across the border.

Infections in India rose by 352,991 in the last 24 hours, with crowded hospitals running out of oxygen supplies and beds, setting a global record for the fifth straight day.

In Bangladesh, the government on Monday registered 97 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 11,150. The caseload surged by 3,306 in a day to 748,628.