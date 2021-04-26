Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2021 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 05:33 PM BdST
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain says that a decision has been made to extend the current lockdown by one week to May 5.
The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on Apr 28.
“A decision has been made to extend the current restrictions by another week in consideration of the current global situation and the advice of public health specialists on how to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Hossain told bdnews24.com on Monday.
“Stores will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 8 pm during this time. The notice may be issued tomorrow.”
In consideration of the needs of life and livelihood, stores and shopping malls were allowed to reopen on Apr 25, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, as long as they followed appropriate health measures.
Bangladesh has been under a ‘stricter’ lockdown since Apr 14 amid a second wave of coronavirus infections. The government has implemented a variety of restrictions since Apr 5 to combat a massive spike in virus cases.
A catastrophic spike in COVID cases and deaths in neighbouring India sparked fears of further transmission in Bangladesh. The government shut all land ports with India for two weeks, blocking human movement across the border.
Infections in India rose by 352,991 in the last 24 hours, with crowded hospitals running out of oxygen supplies and beds, setting a global record for the fifth straight day.
In Bangladesh, the government on Monday registered 97 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 11,150. The caseload surged by 3,306 in a day to 748,628.
- PM calls for support for pandemic recovery
- Hifazat forms new convening committee
- Chinese defence minister due Tuesday
- Mercury hits 7-year high at 41.2°C
- Hifazat dissolves central committee
- Board bans politics for Qawmi madrasas
- Banshkhali clash: Court hearing on Monday
- Daily tally: 101 virus deaths, 2,922 cases
- Hasina calls for global support for pandemic recovery
- Hifazat launches new group after dissolving its central committee
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Hifazat-e Islam dissolves its central committee amid arrests of leaders over violence
- Board bans politics for Qawmi madrasa students, teachers
Most Read
- Lockdown shopping hours extended in Dhaka, public transports reopen on Apr 29
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Hifazat-e Islam dissolves its central committee amid arrests of leaders over violence
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Hifazat’s Mamunul had links with Pakistani terrorists, Aug 21 grenade attack militants: police
- Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes
- Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers
- Bangladesh closes land border for travellers from India over COVID surge
- India's coronavirus crisis deepens as countries promise aid
- Bangladesh working to urgently bring 20m vaccine doses from India