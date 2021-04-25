Board bans politics for Qawmi madrasa students, teachers

Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh took the decision in a meeting on Sunday at Jamia Islamia Darul Uloom Madania madrasa in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

The board’s Office Secretary Asiour Rahman announced the decision in a statement, saying the meeting was held to create “a proper atmosphere for continuing religious activities and saving the education system by keeping the standards of the Alems”.

The board’s Chairman Mahmudul Hasan presided over the meeting.

The board will send a team to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to inform the government of their decisions.

It asked the government to allow the madrasas to reopen Hifza and Maktab sections, and fully resume educational activities at the institutions after Ramadan by adhering to the coronavirus health rules.

The statement said only the board will take decisions about the Qawmi madrasas, not any group or individual.

A committee of 15 members will be formed to implement the decisions.

It also urged the government to release students, teachers, Alems and Olamas, imams, and Muslim devotees who were arrested recently. The board asked the authorities not to 'harass' the teachers and students.

The police have arrested a number of leaders and activists of Qawmi madrasa-based radical group Hifazat-e Islam after violent and deadly protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh over his government’s policy towards Muslims.