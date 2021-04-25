Bangladesh logs 101 virus deaths, 2,922 cases in a day

The caseload surged to 745,322 after 2,922 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.

Another 4,301 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 657,452.

As many as 21,922 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.33 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.21 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 percent.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended the first dosing of the coronavirus vaccine from Apr 26 as the resupply of the drug is uncertain.