Another Armanitola fire victim dies; death toll rises to five
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2021 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2021 11:49 AM BdST
Another victim of the Armanitola chemical warehouse fire has died, bringing the death toll to five.
Shafayat Hossain, 35, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka at 8:30 am on Sunday, Dr Partha Shankar Pal said
Although Shafayat did not suffer from severe burns, his trachea was damaged in the fire, the doctor said. A total of 19 people were admitted to the ICU following the incident.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of Haji Musa Mansion in Old Dhaka on Friday.
The firefighters previously recovered three bodies from the building. An unconscious victim was rescued and sent to Mitford hospital where she was declared dead by a doctor.
The building had a chemical warehouse and shops on its ground floor, while families lived on the other floors, said locals.
The police have started a case against the owner of the building and warehouse with Bangshal Police Station.
