Desperate in Dhaka: Some for money, some for hospital beds
Mahmud Zaman Ovi,
bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2021 01:01 PM BdST
Updated: 24 Apr 2021 01:06 PM BdST
Working people are struggling to make ends meet under the coronavirus lockdown. The heat just makes things worse. Many have taken to the streets despite the current restrictions and oppressive heat to try and earn a living, or get some assistance. Others are running from hospital to hospital in an effort to get treatment for their loved ones.
-
Asma Begum is selling vegetables on a footpath in the Central Shaheed Minar area with her three-month-old daughter Halima in her lap. She got the vegetables as a form of assistance. Her husband, Sumon Miah, used to work as a cleaner on the WASA drainage lines, but hasn’t had work for quite some time. The family had lived in Gulistan, on the sidewalk near the stadium. But they were removed from the area during the lockdown and have now settled on the footpath near the Shaheed Minar.
-
Mofazzal Hossain, 70, is out with his rickshaw during the lockdown because he has to earn money for food. But the summer heat makes it difficult to move. He takes a moment to catch his breath in the shade of a tree on the footpath near Jagannath Hall. Mofazzal has driven his rickshaw for nearly 20 years, raising two sons in that time. But now the two are busy with their own families, and his youngest daughter still needs to eat, so he has no choice but to pedal his rickshaw.
-
Nazma Begum used to sell flowers near Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan and her husband used to drive a rickshaw. But the pandemic has cut off both those sources of income. With her meagre savings, she has bought some masks and is selling them on the streets while looking after her child. But the lack of traffic means there are few buyers.
-
The DNCC COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital opened in Mohakhali on Apr 17 as part of the government’s efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Every day the number of patients increases. A woman waits in an ambulance outside the hospital, hoping to admit a relative stricken with the disease who was turned away from several other hospitals.
-
A woman waits to receive a coronavirus test at the DNCC COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital in Mohakhali. The sheer number of patients at the hospital means she is in for a long wait.
-
A hospital worker stands by with an oxygen tank for incoming patients outside the DNCC COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital in Mohakhali. Many patients need oxygen as they are brought out of their ambulances.