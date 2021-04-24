Desperate in Dhaka: Some for money, some for hospital beds

Mofazzal Hossain, 70, is out with his rickshaw during the lockdown because he has to earn money for food. But the summer heat makes it difficult to move. He takes a moment to catch his breath in the shade of a tree on the footpath near Jagannath Hall. Mofazzal has driven his rickshaw for nearly 20 years, raising two sons in that time. But now the two are busy with their own families, and his youngest daughter still needs to eat, so he has no choice but to pedal his rickshaw.