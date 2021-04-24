Bangladesh plans to resume public transport services
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2021 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2021 06:47 PM BdST
The government is actively thinking about allowing public transport operators to resume services on some conditions after the ongoing lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader revealed the plan on Saturday after a meeting with officials of Barishal Zone, BRTA and BRTC.
He said the transporters will have to obey the health rules, such as wearing masks and sanitising hands, after the resumption of services.
The transporters, who will not carry passengers at half the capacity to ensure physical distancing and charge government-fixed fares, will face punishment, he warned.
A set of lockdown rules to control a second wave of infections came into effect on Apr 5 with a ban on public transports. The government later extended the lockdown to Apr 28 with tougher rules.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Friday said the government will start unwinding the strict restrictions of the ongoing 'all-out' lockdown from Apr 28.
