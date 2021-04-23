Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2021 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2021 08:58 PM BdST
The government will start unwinding the strict restrictions of the ongoing 'all-out' lockdown from Apr 28, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said.
In addition to gradually resuming all economic activities in compliance with the health guidelines, public transport services along with public and private offices will open on a limited scale.
"The restrictions will be relaxed after April 28. A notice will be issued with the relevant guidelines in this regard," said Farhad.
The government will continue to enforce the 'No mask, no service' policy, according to Farhad. “People will continue to wear masks and maintain physical distance."
"The number of infections will go down a lot in the next few days and that's normal. We can continue with our lives and livelihoods by strictly following the health rules.”
People move along a lockdown sign on barricades at the entrance of Golapbagh in Dhaka on the second day of a coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, Apr 15, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
"Life must return to normal. It will be done in 100 percent compliance with hygiene rules. Everything will be reopened slowly.”
Bangladesh is currently battling a second wave of the coronavirus, with cases and deaths surging across the country, setting daily records.
On Friday, the government reported 88 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 10,869.
The caseload surged to 739,703 after 3,629 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Friday.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division issued a notice, allowing malls and stores to reopen in adherence with health rules on Sunday, with shopping hours from 10am to 5pm every day.
- Lockdown curbs to ease from Apr 28
- Daily tally: 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths
- Shopping malls to reopen on Sunday
- Police look for Hifazat videos
- Bangladesh to join China vaccine facility
- AL leader sent to jail for sharing Hifazat's posts
- Stay alert or risk third virus wave: Maleque
- India ‘working’ to send vaccines to Bangladesh: Doraiswami
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Bangladesh logs 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh to reopen shopping malls on Sunday
- Fire in Old Dhaka chemical warehouse kills 2
- Police searching for videos of Hifazat violence, leaders’ speeches for evidence
- Bangladesh to join China’s COVID vaccine storage facility for South Asia
Most Read
- First metrorail coaches arrive in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to join China’s COVID vaccine storage facility for South Asia
- Bangladesh to reopen shopping malls on Sunday
- COVID-19: India reports world’s highest infection tally for second day
- US jails Bangladesh man for life plus 30 years for 2017 Manhattan subway bombing
- Bangladesh logs 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths in a day
- Manikganj AL leader sent to jail for sharing Hifazat's posts on Facebook
- Police searching for videos of Hifazat violence, leaders’ speeches for evidence
- Death toll from chemical warehouse fire in Dhaka rises to 4
- Newborn twins are found dead in an apartment in Queens