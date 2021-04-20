Bangladesh’s migrant workers fly to Singapore after days in lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2021 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 02:37 PM BdST
More than 100 migrant workers stranded in Bangladesh amid the pandemic lockdown have flown to Singapore.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8.13 am on Tuesday, carrying 106 workers, said Tahera Khandaker, spokeswoman for the state-owned carrier.
Two more special flights will leave for Dammam and Jeddah carrying migrant workers, with another cargo flight leaving Dhaka for Hong Kong on Tuesday evening.
With a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh banned all international flights until Apr 28.
The flights carrying the migrant workers to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Qatar and Oman, however, will be operating as usual.
Cargo flights, chartered flights and air ambulances can fly with special permission.
Earlier on Apr 14, the authorities banned all domestic and international flights when a weeklong lockdown came into effect.
