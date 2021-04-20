Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by one week to Apr 28
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2021 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 01:26 PM BdST
The government has issued a notice extending the ongoing nationwide lockdown by one week to Apr 28.
The Cabinet Division issued a notice on Tuesday, keeping all previous pandemic restrictions in place, including curbs on public transport.
As coronavirus cases spiked throughout the country, the government enforced a stricter lockdown from Apr 14. The lockdown was initially supposed to end on Apr 21.
A meeting on the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 recommended a weeklong extension of the lockdown to break the the coronavirus infection cycle.
Bangladesh on Monday registered 112 new fatalities from the coronavirus, the most in a day, taking the death toll to 10,497. The caseload surged to 723,221 after another 4,271 people tested positive in 24 hours, according to government data.
