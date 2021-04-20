17 returnees from India test positive for COVID-19
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2021 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 12:20 PM BdST
Seventeen Bangladeshis returning home from India through the Benapole land port in the past 16 days have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 106 people received the test, said land port community health official Syed Mashiur Rahman.
A total of 8,955 Bangladeshis returned home from India through the Benapole land port in the past 16 days. Of that group, 17 were infected with the coronavirus. Some travellers without RT-PCR negative reports tested positive after their samples were taken.
Land port immigration police OC Ahsan Habib said that instructions had been given to bar the entry of anyone travelling from Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari, a coastal region, where coronavirus cases spiked. Those travelling from Bangladesh to India were also advised not to travel to Andhra Pradesh, a state in the southeastern coastal region of India.
Under instructions from the Indian government, immigration is closed at all other land ports connecting the two countries.
About 85 percent of those making the journey have medical visas, 10 percent have business visas and the rest are travelling on student and diplomatic visas.
