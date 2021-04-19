Rickshaws and cars are back. Street scenes in Dhaka begin to change in lockdown
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2021 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 02:26 PM BdST
As the ‘strictest lockdown’ enters its sixth day, Dhaka’s roads are no longer deserted, as rickshaws, autorickshaws and private vehicles descend in droves on the streets.
But the larger stores and shopping malls in the capital remain closed. Shops and businesses, aside from those near wet markets, are also shut.
Similar scenes played out in parts of Dhaka on Monday, as the bdnews24.com reporter visited Kakrail, Bijoy Nagar, Rampura, Malibagh and Shantinagar.
Long lines of rickshaws and private vehicles were seen at 10:30 am in front of the police checkpoint at the Nightingale Restaurant intersection in Kakrail. Police were checking each vehicle for ‘movement passes’. Those who did not have passes were fined and sent away. Two rickshaws were also overturned at the intersection.
“I came here because a passenger wanted to go from Rampura to Motijheel,” said the driver of one of the rickshaws. “I didn’t know she didn’t have a pass. The police officer did not say anything to her and just let her go. But I am being punished. What can the poor folk like us do?”
Similar police checkpoints have been set up at intersections throughout the city. Some alleys and smaller roads are also blocked.
Megaphones set up in front of Shantinagar Bazaar repeat: “Follow all health regulations when coming to the bazaar. Make your necessary purchases and return home quickly. Do not spend extended periods of time at the bazaar during the lockdown and do not crowd the area. Stay at home. Stay safe.”
Despite the strict adherence to restrictions on the first day, the scenes on Dhaka’s streets began to change from the second, when rickshaws started appearing on the streets. As of the sixth day, that number had grown by leaps and bounds.
Rickshaw pullers say that, despite the number of rickshaws on the roads, they are not earning enough to get by.
“I started work at 7 am today,” said one rickshaw driver, Rafiq, who was desperate for money to buy food for the family.
“It is 10 am now. So far I got only two passengers. You can see many rickshaws on the roads, but we’re not getting any passenger.”
“The situation in Dhaka is not the same as on the first day of the lockdown. Things have been allowed to go slack. People have a lack of awareness. Looking at the roads you’d think we weren’t worried about the coronavirus at all.”
A Shegunbagicha-based shop owner said: “All stores near the wet markets can stay open from 9 am to 3 pm. But police come and shut my store if I ever try to open.”
“I opened my clothing store with only a small amount of capital. Now there is no business. How will I survive?”
However, factories, including those manufacturing garments, were allowed to remain open.
