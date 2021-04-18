Bangladesh reports 102 new virus deaths, another grim record

The grim data came on Sunday after the government reported 101 fatalities from the COVID-19 illness in the 24-hour count for the previous two days. The overall death toll rose to 10,385.

Cases surged by 3,698 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday to 718,950, according to the latest government data.

Another 6,121 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 614,936.

As many as 19,404 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 19.06 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 85.53 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

The world’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed three million on Saturday, according to a New York Times database.

The global pace of deaths is accelerating, too. After the coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the pandemic claimed a million lives in nine months. It took another four months to kill its second million, and just three months to kill a million more.