Former JU teacher Tareque Shamsur Rehman found dead

Rehman lived alone in an apartment in a neighbourhood of Uttara Section 14, said Deputy Commissioner of police Md Shahidullah.

Police found him dead around 11:30 am on Saturday after breaking open the door.

His wife and son live abroad. His domestic aide arrived at 8:30 am but did not receive any response, even after knocking on his door for an extended period of time. Police eventually entered the apartment at 11:30 am.

“We found him lying on the floor, with part of the body in the bathroom,” Uttara Division Additional Deputy Commissioner Kamruzzaman Sardar told bdnews24.com. “An initial inspection confirmed his death.”

Appropriate measures are being taken to handle the situation, he added.