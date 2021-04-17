COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2021 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2021 06:01 PM BdST
A coronavirus patient has jumped to his death from the 11th storey of the Mugda General Hospital in Dhaka.
Hasib Iqbal, 50, who had been staying in a cabin in the hospital, jumped off the building at 10:30 pm on Friday, Mugda police SI Shariful Islam said. He was admitted to the hospital with the COVID-19 illness on Apr 9.
The police found a “suicide note” purportedly written by the patient.
The note reads:
“I am choosing to commit suicide. Arrange for my burial according to the Islamic Sharia law.”
“We have had difficulty in contacting his relatives. We heard of a stepbrother living in Mohammadpur, but he informed us he would not be able to come,” SI Shariful said.
The body was recovered and sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue at 12:50am on Saturday, he said.
“His death is being investigated. We are trying to gather further details. The autopsy will yield more information.”
Hasib Iqbal, son of Emdadul Haque, had lived in Dhaka’s New Eskaton.
