Bangladesh cancels seven special flights for migrant workers amid lockdown

Of the seven, Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled five Saudi Arabia bound flights, while Fly Dubai cancelled two, citing various reasons, said AHM Towhid Ul Ahsan, director of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

"Only SalamAir operated a flight to Muscat since this morning. Our national carrier is expected to operate another flight to Jeddah in the afternoon."

Biman cancelled a Riyadh-bound flight over the delay to get landing permission from Saudi authorities. Two Dubai-bound flights and a Dammam-bound flight were cancelled due to a shortage of passengers, said the airline's spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.

Many passengers expressed their outrage at the situation after the Riyadh bound flight was cancelled without prior notice.

The government decided to begin special flight services to five countries on Apr 17 to allow migrant workers to return to work amid the suspension of regular flights because of the ongoing lockdown across Bangladesh.

The flights were headed to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Singapore.