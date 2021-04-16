RAB seizes ‘huge’ fake pathological testing kit in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2021 09:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2021 09:28 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has seized a “huge” amount of fake, unauthorised and expired kit for pathological tests in an operation in Dhaka.
The RAB-2 also detained nine in the drive on Biolab International in Lalmatia, its associates Exon Technologies and Services, and Hitech Healthcare warehouse in Banani on Thursday.
The RAB said in a statement that the fake kit and reagents were being used for jaundice, diabetes, pneumonia, coronavirus, cancer and other diseases.
A RAB magistrate led the drive conducted jointly with the Directorate General of Drug Administration.
The nine detainees are Shamim Molla, 40, Md Shahidul Alam, 42, Md Mahmudul Hasan, 40, SM Mostafa Kamak, 48, Abdullah Al Baki Sabbir, 24, Md Ziaur Rahman, 35, Md Sumon, 35, Zahidul Amin Pulok, 27, and Md Sohel Rana, 28.
The officials found that the workers were changing labels of kit and reagents that expired or were supposed to expire in a few days.
Citing the detainees, the RAB said the companies collected the kit and reagents from local and foreign importers and suppliers.
