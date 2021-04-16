Faridpur police inspector dies of COVID-19

Md Rajib Hossian, an inspector of Faridpur police's Special Branch, breathed his last at the intensive care unit of the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka on Friday, according to the district's Superintendent of Police Md Alimuzzaman.

Rajib tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar 17. He was subsequently taken to Dhaka for better treatment but he ultimately lost the battle for his life, Alimuzzaman said.

A total of 21 people died from the coronavirus infection in Faridpur from Mar 7-Apr 16, District Civil Surgeon Dr Siddiqur Rahman said.

As many as 1,060 active cases were reported during this time as the district's tally of infections surged to 9,511. The death toll stands at 141.