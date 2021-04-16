Faridpur police inspector dies of COVID-19
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2021 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2021 05:59 PM BdST
A police officer has died in hospital care after contracting the coronavirus infection amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country.
Md Rajib Hossian, an inspector of Faridpur police's Special Branch, breathed his last at the intensive care unit of the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka on Friday, according to the district's Superintendent of Police Md Alimuzzaman.
Rajib tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar 17. He was subsequently taken to Dhaka for better treatment but he ultimately lost the battle for his life, Alimuzzaman said.
As many as 1,060 active cases were reported during this time as the district's tally of infections surged to 9,511. The death toll stands at 141.
