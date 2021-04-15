RAB fines 15 people in Dhaka for breaching lockdown

Magistrate Polash Kumar Boshu handed the fines at Shahbagh in the capital on Thursday.

“A man said he was taking scarfs to New Market. When I told him that the market is closed, he could not give any logical answer,” the magistrate said, citing an example of excuses people were giving to go out.

The authorities made announcements through loudspeaker in the area to raise awareness among people and distributed masks among 250 people, he added.