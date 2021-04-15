Home > Bangladesh

RAB fines 15 people in Dhaka for breaching lockdown

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2021 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 08:57 PM BdST

A magistrate of the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has fined 15 people on charges of moving in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules in Dhaka.

Magistrate Polash Kumar Boshu handed the fines at Shahbagh in the capital on Thursday.

“A man said he was taking scarfs to New Market. When I told him that the market is closed, he could not give any logical answer,” the magistrate said, citing an example of excuses people were giving to go out.

The authorities made announcements through loudspeaker in the area to raise awareness among people and distributed masks among 250 people, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories