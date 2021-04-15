Four of a family die as covered van crashes into autorickshaw in Gaibandha

The accident occurred in Kalitala Mazar area on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway on Wednesday afternoon, Gobindaganj Highway Police Station OC Khairul Islam said.

The dead are Anisur Rahman, 30, a primary school teacher from Rampura village, his mother Rehena Begum, 50, his wife Razia Sultana, 2, and brother-in-law Zahid Mia, 20.

OC Khairul said the family were returning home after seeing a doctor for Anisur and Razia’s one-month-old baby boy, who was suffering from fever.

Six passengers and the driver of the autorickshaw were injured when the covered van rammed into it.

Zahid died while undergoing treatment at Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex and the three others died while being transferred to Rangpur Medical College College Hospital and Bogura Shaheed Zia Medical College Hospital, the OC said.