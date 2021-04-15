Dhaka traffic surges on the second day of lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2021 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 02:12 PM BdST
The second day of the new lockdown has seen an increase in traffic in Dhaka as the country battles to curb rising cases of the coronavirus.
Many rickshaws are plying the streets of Rampura, Malibagh, Bijoynagar and Kakrail. Police personnel are stopping vehicles at checkpoints and checking for lockdown passes. Those without passes are fined and turned away. Some vehicles are seized. Citizens without passes are urged to stay home through loudspeakers.
Some rickshaws were seen overturned at Kakrail and Nightingale Restaurant intersections in the morning.
All types of vehicles are banned during the lockdown, said a policeman at the Kakrail intersection. The rickshaw drivers are being punished for breaking the law. Their vehicles will be released after some time.
The kitchen markets are open, while all the shops are shut.
Various entrances to Purana Paltan Lane are closed.
"There is no way you can control vehicles without enforcing a strict lockdown. The coronavirus death toll is foreshadowing a major catastrophe,” said Abdus Salam Talukder, a resident of Purana Paltan.
The government imposed a strict seven-day lockdown from Apr 14 to control the spread of the virus. It will be in effect until Apr 21.
Citizens are not allowed to leave their houses except for emergency purposes. Grocery and corner stores are allowed to operate.
