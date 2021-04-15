Bangladesh sizzles in heat wave with Pahela Baishakh hottest day of season

A mild to moderate heat wave continued to sweep over parts of Rajshahi, Khulna and Dhaka divisions on Wednesday.

The highest temperature of the day was recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. It was 37 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

“The feel of heat will increase in a Baishakh without rains,” said meteorologist Shahinul Islam.

Some places may experience rainstorms after Apr 18, he added.

In the forecast for Thursday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Kishoreganj and Cumilla with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

The mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the regions of Rangamati, Noakhali, Feni, Srimongal, Rajshahi and Pabna may abate from some places.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.