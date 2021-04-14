Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2021 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2021 02:01 PM BdST
The streets of Dhaka wear a deserted look as another seven-day lockdown with stricter rules is underway to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Shops are shut. Only ambulances, trucks, vehicles belonging to law-enforcement agencies, government officials, media and WASA run on the roads with the addition of a few rickshaws and pushcarts.
Those spotted on the sidewalks are the citizens out for shopping or are hospital employees or emergency service workers.
Police checkpoints are set up on various important roads. Only emergency service workers are allowed to cross the posts.
Barricades are placed on various roads. However, there remain alternative pathways for emergency service vehicles.
The gates of different alleys across the city are closed. Many people are now buying food items from carts in the alleys instead of visiting kitchen markets.
Abdul Halim, a college teacher, says, "I came to the market to buy some raw mangoes and watermelons. I will go home soon.”
“I am facing obstacles in some places amid the lockdown,” he says. “The law enforcement personnel have requested me to return home quickly. This lockdown is stricter than the other times. It seems that a curfew is going on in Dhaka.”
Sulaiman, an employee of Islami Bank Hospital in Kakrail, says: "Today's lockdown is different. It seems like a curfew. The police are interrogating everyone.”
This lockdown has been very hard on us, says rickshaw-driver Hafiz Mia in Malibagh.
His income has collapsed as the first day of the lockdown wears on. “What am I going to eat?” he says.
All offices, public transport, markets, shopping malls, shops, hotels and restaurants will remain shut until midnight on Apr 21. Factories will remain open and limited banking services will be available.
Citizens are not allowed to leave their houses except for emergency purposes. Trading of food products and essentials is allowed in open spaces for up to six hours.
TRAFFIC JAM IS GONE
Vegetables and fruit shops in the area, however, seem to be operating as usual.
Sumon, the manager of a grocery store, says: "The police have not said anything to us yet. However, we have learned from the media that we can keep shops open until 3 pm. We have opened our shop following the instructions of the government and will close it by 3 pm.”
Apart from grocery or corner shops, no other outlets are open.
- Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters
- Bengali New Year begins amid a mix of hope and pandemic gloom
- Bangladesh to begin renewed battle against coronavirus with lockdown on Pahela Baishakh
- Bangladesh arrests key Islamist Hifazat leaders on 2013 violence charges
- Bangladesh Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography
- Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Wednesday
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh allows limited banking, stock trading hours in lockdown
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Bangladesh Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography
- Bangladesh arrests key Islamist Hifazat leaders on 2013 violence charges
- Bangladesh renews pandemic battle with stricter lockdown on Pahela Baishakh
- Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
- Bangladesh reports 6,028 new virus cases, deaths rise by 69
- Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Wednesday