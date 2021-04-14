Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters

Shops are shut. Only ambulances, trucks, vehicles belonging to law-enforcement agencies, government officials, media and WASA run on the roads with the addition of a few rickshaws and pushcarts.

Those spotted on the sidewalks are the citizens out for shopping or are hospital employees or emergency service workers.

Members of the law enforcement agencies are occupying the intersections. Citizens are urged to observe the health guidelines through loudspeakers.

Police checkpoints are set up on various important roads. Only emergency service workers are allowed to cross the posts.

Barricades are placed on various roads. However, there remain alternative pathways for emergency service vehicles.

The gates of different alleys across the city are closed. Many people are now buying food items from carts in the alleys instead of visiting kitchen markets.

Kitchen markets in Shantinagar and Malibagh, known for a chronic bustle, are almost silent. Only some shoppers linger.

Abdul Halim, a college teacher, says, "I came to the market to buy some raw mangoes and watermelons. I will go home soon.”

“I am facing obstacles in some places amid the lockdown,” he says. “The law enforcement personnel have requested me to return home quickly. This lockdown is stricter than the other times. It seems that a curfew is going on in Dhaka.”

Sulaiman, an employee of Islami Bank Hospital in Kakrail, says: "Today's lockdown is different. It seems like a curfew. The police are interrogating everyone.”

This lockdown has been very hard on us, says rickshaw-driver Hafiz Mia in Malibagh.

His income has collapsed as the first day of the lockdown wears on. “What am I going to eat?” he says.

A notification was issued on Monday by the Cabinet Division declaring a strict lockdown to deal with the rising coronavirus infections. The government also gave out 13 instructions to follow during the lockdown.

All offices, public transport, markets, shopping malls, shops, hotels and restaurants will remain shut until midnight on Apr 21. Factories will remain open and limited banking services will be available.

Citizens are not allowed to leave their houses except for emergency purposes. Trading of food products and essentials is allowed in open spaces for up to six hours.

TRAFFIC JAM IS GONE

A huge number of rickshaws and public transport ply the streets of Rupnagar in Mirpur every day causing traffic jams. Now the congestion is gone. Only a few rickshaws and other vehicles linger on the roads.

Vegetables and fruit shops in the area, however, seem to be operating as usual.

"The police came and told us we must wear masks,” vegetable seller Shahjahan says.

Sumon, the manager of a grocery store, says: "The police have not said anything to us yet. However, we have learned from the media that we can keep shops open until 3 pm. We have opened our shop following the instructions of the government and will close it by 3 pm.”

Apart from grocery or corner shops, no other outlets are open.