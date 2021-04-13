Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Wednesday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 08:05 PM BdST
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will begin in Bangladesh on Wednesday.
Related Stories
The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date after holding a meeting at the Islamic Foundation in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Md Faridul Haque Khan, the state minister for religious affairs, presided over the meeting.
The Muslims of Saudi Arabia started fasting on Tuesday as the moon was not sighted on Sunday.
Generally, Ramadan starts and Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha are celebrated in Bangladesh a day after those events in Saudi Arabia.
This year the government will not allow more than 20 worshippers at mosques during Taraweeh and other daily prayers as part of efforts to stem the surging coronavirus outbreak.
Bangladesh is also set to enter a weeklong strict lockdown over the coronavirus, and celebrate at home the Bangla New Year Pahela Baishakh on Wednesday.
Muslims will offer Taraweeh prayers after Isha prayers on Tuesday ahead of the first day of Ramadan.
The fasting on the first day of the month on the Islamic calendar will begin with the end of Sehri or Suhoor at 4:15am on Wednesday in Dhaka and adjacent areas while the fasting is to be broken with Iftar at 6:23pm.
The timings of Sehri for Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Tangail, Chandpur, Lakshmipur and Rangpur will be the same as Dhaka’s, according to the Islamic Foundation.
Sehri and Iftar timings in other parts of Bangladesh will differ by 10 to 12 minutes from the timings in Dhaka.
- Bangladesh reports 6,028 new virus cases, deaths rise by 69
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Over 1,500 vehicles stuck at Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry terminal
- Hasina to address nation on the eve of Bengali New Year
- Traffic congestion on Tangail highway ahead of new lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh to keep banks, stock market closed in new coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh to shut all offices, public transports in new lockdown rules
- Bangladesh plans limited banking services in lockdown
- Bangladesh Bank raises limits for cash withdrawal from ATMs in virus lockdown
- Asthma drug budesonide speeds recovery for at-home COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
- Bangladesh sees highest rise in COVID deaths, cases in lockdown week