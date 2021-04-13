Hasina to address nation on the eve of Bengali New Year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2021 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 02:18 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh or Bengali New Year.
“On the occasion of Bengali New Year 1428, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation at 7.15 pm today [Tuesday],” said Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
Hasina had addressed the nation last time on Mar 25, marking the golden jubilee of independence.
Bangladesh is entering a total lockdown with stricter rules from Wednesday, the first day of the Bengali New Year, as the coronavirus cases surged across the country. The traditional celebrations, including an iconic morning procession in Dhaka, will not be held this year.
