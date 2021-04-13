Bangladesh reports 6,028 new virus cases, deaths rise by 69
News Desk, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 13 Apr 2021 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 05:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 69 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 9,891.
The caseload surged to 697,985 after 6,028 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 4,853 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 585,966.
As many as 32,955 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 18.29 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 83.95 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.42 percent.
Globally, over 136.7 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.94 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
