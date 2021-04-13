Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2021 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 03:14 AM BdST
The police will issue movement pass to citizens for emergency use during the weeklong total lockdown set to be enforced from Wednesday to tackle a second wave of coronavirus.
The holders of the pass will be able to move uninterrupted on roads, the Police Headquarters said in a statement on Monday.
Citizens will need to apply for the pass via a mobile phone app called ‘Movement Pass’. Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed is expected to launch the app on Tuesday.
The pass will be applicable in Dhaka and outside the capital.
Besides people involved in emergency services or goods transport, traders and jobholders will be given the pass after verification, an official at the Police Headquarters said.
The Cabinet Division in a set of new lockdown rules ordered a shutdown of all offices, banks and public transports. The government, however, allowed factories to remain open.
It has also ordered a shutdown of all stores and shopping malls to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.
Daily staples, including kitchen ingredients, can be sold in open places from 9am to 3pm.
Restaurants will be allowed to take orders online or provide takeaway services on specified time slots.
Citizens are barred from going out without an emergency, such as buying medicines and daily staples, seeking medical treatment or the burial of the dead. People are allowed to visit the vaccination centres to get the shot, but they must carry their vaccination cards.
