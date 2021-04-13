Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2021 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 04:11 PM BdST
The police have issued an emergency movement pass for citizens during the weeklong virus lockdown set to be enforced with stricter rules from Wednesday.
Inspector General Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the movement pass website at Rajarbag Police Lines Auditorium on Tuesday.
According to the police headquarters, any citizen of the country will be able to acquire the movement pass quite easily by providing some basic information on the website.
HOW TO APPLY
>> Visit ‘https://movementpass.police.gov.bd/’ and apply for the pass.
Photo: Mahud Jaman Ovi
>> After the movement pass is issued based on the information provided, applicants will be able to download it from the website.
>> Travellers have to show their pass to police officials while moving outside.
>> National IDs, driving licences, passports, birth certificates or student identification cards will be accepted as proof of identity.
>> The pass will be required to travel outside Dhaka while multiple passes will not be issued on a single phone number.
>> A pass has to be acquired for every time a person wishes to travel, meaning a pass will be valid for use only once, while separate cards have to be issued for travelling out and in.
>> IGP Benazir mentioned that journalists will not require any pass for movement.
