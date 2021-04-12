Violence in Faridpur’s Saltha caused Tk 30m in damage, probe finds
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2021 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2021 01:13 AM BdST
Investigators have found that the vandalism and arson attacks on government establishments in Faridpur’s Saltha Upazila on Apr 5 caused damage to public properties worth Tk 30 million.
Aslam Molla, additional deputy commissioner of the district who led the investigation, submitted the report to Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarker on Sunday.
A group of people attacked the police in the Fukara market area of Saltha during the enforcement of restrictions to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The attackers then targeted the Upazila council office, police station, the office of assistant commissioner of land, the UNO's residence, Upazila agriculture office, sub-registry office and Upazila chairman's residence. They also torched two government cars.
Another committee led by Additional District Magistrate Taslima Ali is scheduled to file a report.
The police have arrested 61 people in five cases over the incident. One of them, Miran Molla, 35, died during treatment for injuries. Tw others were receiving treatment for bullet injuries under police custody.
As many as 261 people have been named in the cases that also accuse 3,000 to 4,000 unidentified people.
Faridpur district administration and the police say arguments with authorities who were trying to enforce the lockdown led to the “planned” arson attacks following rumours.
