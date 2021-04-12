Chhayanaut’s Pahela Baishakh celebrations to go online, Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2021 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2021 10:33 PM BdST
Chhayanaut will hold the flagship curtain raiser welcoming the Pahela Baishakh online instead of at the traditional venue Ramna Batamool this time due to the raging coronavirus outbreak.
Initially, the performers of the organisation had rehearsed to hold its iconic cultural function at the venue without a live audience or even record it earlier than the day of Bangla New Year.
“As the coronavirus situation has worsened in the country and the government has taken practical decisions as preventive measures, we feared for the health of our artists,” it said in a statement on Monday.
“Some of our artists have already contracted the coronavirus. All these things have compelled us to design a digital programme, including old and new performances,” Laisa Ahmad Lisa, general secretary of Chhayanaut, said in the statement.
Bangladesh Television will broadcast the programme at dawn of the first day of the Bangla New Year on Wednesday, when Bangladesh will enter a new and strict lockdown as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus.
The programme is a short, symbolic and digital version of the Bangla New Year celebrations which will include songs and messages highlighting people’s welfare and marking the golden jubilee of independence, Chhayanaut said.
“We apologise for being unable to hold the big celebrations which are a part of the tradition for the Bengalis and hope that good days will be back soon,” it added.
The colours of soil are dominant in the Pahela Baishakh wall paintings by teachers and students of Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The university said masks, festoons and other pieces of art made for the procession will be shown in the electronic media.
It had earlier decided to go ahead with the procession from the Faculty of Fine Arts with a handful of participants by keeping physical distancing, but finally scrapped the plan.
The university said no gatherings will be allowed on the campus on Pahela Baishakh.
- Banks will be closed in lockdown
- Panel to announce Ramadan start Tuesday
- Factories to stay open amid lockdown
- All offices, public transports to shut during lockdown
- 2 injured in gas pipe explosion
- Banking hours extended ahead of lockdown
- Man arrested for killing father to save mother
- 78 new virus deaths, most in a day
- Bangladesh to allow maximum 20 people at mosque Taraweeh prayers
- Bangladesh to keep banks closed in new lockdown over coronavirus
- Fire at Ukhiya Rohingya camp is an act of sabotage: locals
- Police find Hifazat chief Babunagari ‘responsible’ for ex-supremo Shafi’s death
- Bangladesh logs 83 new virus deaths, most in a day; cases surge by 7,201
- Panel to announce the start date of the Ramadan on Tuesday
Most Read
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
- Bangladesh to shut all offices, public transports in new lockdown rules
- Export-focused clothing factories to stay 'open' in lockdown, claim owners
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by two days
- Bangladesh extends banking hours ahead of stricter COVID lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 83 new virus deaths, most in a day; cases surge by 7,201
- Khaleda is ‘stable’ after contracting coronavirus, BNP says
- Robi reports 82% first-quarter profit growth
- China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate