Bangladesh logs 83 new virus deaths, most in a day; cases surge by 7,201
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2021 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2021 05:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 83 new fatalities from the coronavirus, the most in a daily count, taking the death toll to 9,822.
The caseload surged to 691,957 after 7,201 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
Another 4,523 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 581,113.
As many as 34,968 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 20.59 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 83.98 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.42 percent.
Globally, over 136.08 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.93 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
