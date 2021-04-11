Mymensingh man kills father to save mother before arrest

Joy, 20, is the son of Dulu Mia, a scrap metal trader in Krishtapur. Dulu was killed at his home on Saturday night, said Feroz Talukdar, chief of Mymensingh Kotowali Model Police Station.

“Dulu returned home from work and began to beat his wife asking for money to do drugs. When Joy approached him to save his mother, he hit him too.”

Joy injured his father with a piece of glass. Later, Dulu was taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

Dulu’s body has been kept at the morgue for an autopsy. A case was filed over the incident.