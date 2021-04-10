In meeting with climate envoy Kerry, Hasina lauds US’ return to Paris Agreement

She made the remarks in a meeting with John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Friday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

She thanked US President Joe Biden for inviting her to the Leaders’ Summit on Climate. More than 40 countries are expected to join the summit to be held virtually on Apr 22-23.

Photo: PID

Kerry said the US can give Bangladesh coronavirus vaccine when it has surplus doses in mid-summer, according to Karim.

Kerry also emphasised the use of solar power and other renewable energy besides hydropower to reduce pollution.

He said the US is eager to invest in renewable energy in partnership with other countries.

The US will give $2 million in addition to $1 million to the Green Climate Fund.

The special envoy lauded Hasina’s role in tackling the climate crisis.

Photo: PID

The prime minister said that the government has discussed installation of hydropower plants with India, Bhutan and Nepal on regional basis.

She said that the country has 5.8 million solar connections, adding that solar energy is necessary for irrigation.

Hasina also said that her government has formed the Climate Trust Fund along with other initiatives to face the adverse impacts of climate change.

Bangladesh has planted 11.5 million saplings across the country at the government initiative while 10 million were planted by the leaders and activists of the Awami League.

The prime minister presented Kerry with The Unfinished Memoirs and The Prison Diaries, written by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Pakistani intelligence branch report on Bangabandhu.