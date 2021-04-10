Ekushey Book Fair to end early on Apr 12 ahead of new lockdown
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2021 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2021 01:23 PM BdST
The Ekushey Book Fair will draw to an early close on Apr 12 ahead of a new lockdown.
Faisal Hasan, a spokesman of the cultural affairs ministry, confirmed the decision on Saturday, citing State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.
"The minister [KM Khalid] is out of Dhaka. He has asked me to relay the decision. Considering the situation that has arisen, the book fair will come to an end on April 12 before the full lockdown takes effect," he said.
More stories
- Hasina lauds US’ return to Paris Agreement
- Offices will shut during new lockdown
- Daily tally: 7,462 new virus cases, 63 deaths
- Another lockdown likely from Apr 14
- US climate envoy Kerry arrives in Dhaka
- US urged to declare Hifazat terrorist group
- 81,000 get second vaccine dose
- Vessel involved in launch capsize seized
Recent Stories
- Rafique Ahammed, DG of environment department, dies from COVID
- In meeting with climate envoy Kerry, Hasina lauds US’ return to Paris Agreement
- Dining behind the shutters at Dhali Food Court by dodging lockdown ban
- Hasina mourns death of Britain's Prince Philip
- Police arrest 4 RAB men for kidnapping, demanding ransom
- National committee calls for strict two-week lockdown to curb COVID spread
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut offices as another virus lockdown looms
- Blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine stem from rare antibody reaction
- US urged to designate Hifazat-e Islam of Bangladesh as terrorist organisation
- Bangladesh reports 7,462 new virus cases, 63 deaths in a day
- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is dead at 99
- Rafique Ahammed, DG of environment department, dies from COVID
- Police arrest 4 RAB men for kidnapping, demanding ransom
- Dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- US climate envoy Kerry arrives in Dhaka with Biden’s summit invitation
- Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation