Ekushey Book Fair to end early on Apr 12 ahead of new lockdown

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Apr 2021 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2021 01:23 PM BdST

The Ekushey Book Fair will draw to an early close on Apr 12 ahead of a new lockdown.

Faisal Hasan, a spokesman of the cultural affairs ministry, confirmed the decision on Saturday, citing State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.

"The minister [KM Khalid] is out of Dhaka. He has asked me to relay the decision. Considering the situation that has arisen, the book fair will come to an end on April 12 before the full lockdown takes effect," he said.

