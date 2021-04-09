US climate envoy Kerry arrives in Dhaka with Biden’s summit invitation

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his wife Selina Momen received Kerry at 11.30 am on Friday.

Kerry, a former US secretary of state, is likely to meet Hasina at 4 pm and hand over the invitation to the Leaders' Summit.

Prior to his meeting with Hasina, the US special envoy will meet the foreign minister at the state guesthouse Padma in the afternoon, which will be followed by a joint news briefing.

The day after taking office, Biden brought the US back to the Paris Agreement, which Donald Trump withdrew from four years ago.

Subsequently, Kerry, who signed the Paris Agreement on behalf of the US in 2015, was given a new role as special climate envoy to Biden.

At the end of January, Biden announced a virtual summit on climate to underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action and invited 40 world leaders, including Hasina, to the summit.

The White House said the two-day virtual summit will be held on World Earth Day on Apr 22 and will be live-streamed for public viewing.

Apart from this, Kerry is also travelling to discuss the United National Climate Change Conference COP26 scheduled for November. He began his trips on Apr 1 with his visit to Abu Dhabi.

Biden’s call for a global conference for climate change comes at a time when Bangladesh leads the Climate Vulnerable Forum or CVF, the forum for countries at risk in the change.

Due to this, Momen underscored Kerry’s trip to Bangladesh as significant.

“We can present our priorities and let the world know about the steps we have taken to combat the detriments caused by climate change.”