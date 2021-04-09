Bangladesh reports 7,462 new virus cases, 63 deaths in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2021 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2021 04:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 7,462 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally to 673,594.
The death toll climbed by 63 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday to 9,584, according to data released by the government.
Another 3,511 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 568,541.
As many as 31,654 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 23.57 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 84.4 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.42 percent.
Globally, over 133.99 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.9 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
