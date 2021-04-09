Bangladesh plans another 7-day virus lockdown from Apr 14
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2021 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2021 02:04 PM BdST
The government plans to enforce another seven-day lockdown with stricter rules from Apr 14 as coronavirus cases keep surging across Bangladesh, setting daily records.
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said the ongoing lockdown did not change the public behaviour during the pandemic.
The current lockdown will end on the midnight of Apr 11.
“The spread of coronavirus infections has become severe in Bangladesh with the cases and the death toll surging manifold. People’s negligence and indifference are increasing too,” Quader said.
“Under the circumstances, the government is pondering over the extension of lockdown for another week from Apr 14 in the public interest.”
“As they have failed to stage protests, BNP men remaining in isolation are trying to draw attention only to please their leader in London and evade the wrath of their activists. Their threats sound hollow,” Quader said criticising the BNP.
“BNP has confined politics within the four walls, moving it away from people. When the Awami League activists are helping the people and the government providing aid, BNP has shut its doors and made imaginary complaints.”
“BNP tries to make a political profit out of any issue that arrives. The days of capturing power by secret plotting and movement based on others are over.”
More to follow
