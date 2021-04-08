RAB hands over Islamist orator Madani to police

Madani was handed to Gacha Police Station in Gazipur on Wednesday midnight, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB’s media wing, told bdnews24.com.

Madani was arrested on Tuesday morning in Netrokona on charges of spreading hate through his speech.

The police quoted Madani as saying he “rejected” the president and the prime minister.

He is accused of spreading negative and provocative remarks about the administration through YouTube.

Several destructive activities were carried out in various places, including Brahmanbaria and Chattogram, following Madani’s provocative statements.

Some objectionable video clips, including ‘adult content,’ were found in Madani’s mobile phone after his arrest which proves he is a fraud, the RAB said.