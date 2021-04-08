Hifazat's Mamunul sued over violence at resort in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2021 02:45 AM BdST
Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque has been charged in one of three cases over alleged violence by his supporters in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.
The police have filed two of the cases while the plaintiff of the other case is Habibur Rahman, a journalist who was assaulted and injured in an ‘attack’ by Mamunul’s supporters on his home.
As many as 41 people have been named in the cases that accuse hundreds of unidentified others, Sonargaon Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman said on Wednesday.
The police will check security camera footage to identify the others, he said, without disclosing the names of the accused.
Habibur, a reporter of privately run Channel S, said he came under attack on Monday night for gathering news on Mamunul at Royal Resort in Sonargaon on Mar 3 with other journalists when locals held the Islamist leader with a woman who the Hifazat joint secretary general claimed was his “second wife”.
Mamunul’s supporters vandalised the resort before ‘snatching him away', witnesses said.
