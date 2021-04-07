Uber car services resume amid virus lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 10:04 PM BdST
Uber has resumed its car ridesharing services amid a coronavirus lockdown and partial ban on public transports.
A Uber spokesperson confirmed the matter to bdnews24.com on Wednesday night, saying that the decision followed directives from the government and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.
“We have resumed car services, such as UberX, Premier and Rental. We believe this will facilitate access to safer and reliable mobility options for riders in these challenging times,” the spokesperson said.
However, the spokesperson did not say anything specific on its motorcycle ridesharing services.
On Mar 31, BRTA ordered a halt on motorcycle ridesharing services for two weeks.
The government enforced a weeklong lockdown and public transport ban on Apr 5, but later decided to allow public transports in city areas from 6am to 6pm considering the sufferings of the commuters.
