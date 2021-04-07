Rangamati BCL leader stripped of post for supporting Mamunul on Facebook
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 10:33 PM BdST
A local Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL leader has been removed from his post in the organisation's Rangamati unit for allegedly campaigning in support of Mamunul Haque, the leader of radical Islamist group Hifazat-e Islam, on Facebook.
A recommendation calling for his expulsion from the organisation has been sent to BCL's central committee, Rangamati's Kaptai Upazila Chhatra League announced on Wednesday.
The BCL member in question, Omar Faruque, was the organising secretary of the BCL's Kaptai Union wing. A former student of Kaptai’s Bangladesh-Sweden Polytechnic, Faruque is currently working at a private company in Chattogram.
“We have taken action against Faruque for allegedly writing in support of Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque on Facebook and going against the party's ideology,” Nur Uddin Sumon, president of the BCL's Kaptai Upazila wing, said.
"He made a series of provocative posts to Facebook. Since he still holds a post, we have taken organisational steps against him. If he fails to rectify his errors, we will take legal action.
However, Faruque could not be reached for comment on the matter.
- Virus cases hit record: 7,626 in a day
- Bikers block roads over ridesharing ban
- AL man injured by Hifazat activists dies
- Man dies as bus hits autorickshaw
- Singer Indra Mohan Rajbongshi dies
- 200-bed ICU in Mohakhali 'soon'
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday
- Govt logs 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
- Uber car services resume amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh bans gatherings before and after prayers at mosques over COVID
- Bangladesh arrests Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani for ‘hate speech’
- Bangladesh reports 7,626 virus cases, a daily record; 63 people die
- Bikers block Dhaka roads over ridesharing ban
- Chattogram AL activist, wounded by Mamunul’s henchmen, dies in hospital
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- Bangladesh arrests Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani for ‘hate speech’
- Bangladesh reports 7,626 virus cases, a daily record; 63 people die
- A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders
- Indra Mohan Rajbongshi, a singer with illustrious career in folk music, dies of COVID
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- Hifazat activists 'assault' journalist who went to collect news on Mamunul at resort
- Bikers block Dhaka roads over ridesharing ban
- India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200m doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says exec