Rangamati BCL leader stripped of post for supporting Mamunul on Facebook

  Rangamati Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Apr 2021 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 10:33 PM BdST

A local Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL leader has been removed from his post in the organisation's Rangamati unit for allegedly campaigning in support of Mamunul Haque, the leader of radical Islamist group Hifazat-e Islam, on Facebook.

A recommendation calling for his expulsion from the organisation has been sent to BCL's central committee, Rangamati's Kaptai Upazila Chhatra League announced on Wednesday.

The BCL member in question, Omar Faruque, was the organising secretary of the BCL's Kaptai Union wing. A former student of Kaptai’s Bangladesh-Sweden Polytechnic, Faruque is currently working at a private company in Chattogram.

“We have taken action against Faruque for allegedly writing in support of Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque on Facebook and going against the party's ideology,” Nur Uddin Sumon, president of the BCL's Kaptai Upazila wing, said.

"He made a series of provocative posts to Facebook. Since he still holds a post, we have taken organisational steps against him. If he fails to rectify his errors, we will take legal action.

However, Faruque could not be reached for comment on the matter.

