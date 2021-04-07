Police: rumours were spread for 'planned' arson attacks on govt offices in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 04:06 AM BdST
Faridpur district administration and the police say arguments with authorities who were trying to enforce the lockdown led to the arson attack which they allege was planned.
Saltha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasib Sarkar said, “The attack was carried out in a planned way based on rumours.”
Zubair Hossain, 20, who was wounded in the incident, died during treatment.
The UNO said, “We went to Ramakantapur area on Monday afternoon to put the lockdown in effect as per government instructions due to a spike in coronavirus infection.
But the locals attacked SI Mizanur Rahman, who suffered a head injury.
“They burned down UNO and assistant commissioner’s cars and three other motorcycles.”
District Superintendent of Police Md Alimuzzaman said, “A barbaric attack was carried out based on rumours...20 members of law enforcement were injured.”
Besides detaining three over the incident, the police are preparing cases and running identification checks using video footages.
The police have now taken over the area while RAB remains standby.
