Police: rumours were spread for 'planned' arson attacks on govt offices in Faridpur

Saltha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasib Sarkar said, “The attack was carried out in a planned way based on rumours.”

From around 8pm to 11pm on Monday, ‘thousands of people’ carried out vandalism and set the Upazila Complex and the office of Upazila assistant commissioner (land) on fire. The law enforcers brought the situation under control after firing over 700 rounds of bullet.

Zubair Hossain, 20, who was wounded in the incident, died during treatment.

Police detained three individuals, but no case has been started.

The UNO said, “We went to Ramakantapur area on Monday afternoon to put the lockdown in effect as per government instructions due to a spike in coronavirus infection.

But the locals attacked SI Mizanur Rahman, who suffered a head injury.

“After we returned, the locals spread rumours that several people had died from police firing and two maulanas from Bahirdia Madrasa had been arrested and beaten up. This led to several thousand people arriving with sticks and vandalising and setting different places on fire from 8pm and 11pm.

“They burned down UNO and assistant commissioner’s cars and three other motorcycles.”

Police from Faridpur, Boalmari, Bhanga and Nagarkanda, RAB and Ansars later helped Saltha police to get a handle on the situation.

District Superintendent of Police Md Alimuzzaman said, “A barbaric attack was carried out based on rumours...20 members of law enforcement were injured.”

Besides detaining three over the incident, the police are preparing cases and running identification checks using video footages.

The police have now taken over the area while RAB remains standby.